Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 797 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average is $74.19. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.34%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.