Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SCCO opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.28. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $57.34 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 107.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCCO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

