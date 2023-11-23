Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes $380,000 Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 188.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 313.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 2.10.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

