MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in MSCI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $563.86.

MSCI Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $523.97 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $450.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $508.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.26.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

