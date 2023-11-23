Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 77,971 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $1,821,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $1,879,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,349.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 156,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,813 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUR. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $42.45 on Thursday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

