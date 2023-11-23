Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

MYGN stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MYGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

