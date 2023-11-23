NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) General Counsel Sells $49,082.91 in Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $49,082.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $19.10 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

