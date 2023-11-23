New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 111,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,694,000 after acquiring an additional 456,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,668,000 after acquiring an additional 79,794 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,489,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE NJR opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $331.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.99 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 57.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NJR. Mizuho dropped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

