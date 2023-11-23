Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

NSC opened at $213.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.91 and its 200-day moving average is $211.40. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

