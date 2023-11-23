Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.87

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 1.87 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th.

Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Northrop Grumman has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $24.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.1 %

NOC stock opened at $471.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $459.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.86. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $549.87. The company has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,799,000 after acquiring an additional 362,449 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 982,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $453,430,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 739,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after acquiring an additional 78,742 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

