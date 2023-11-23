NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NWHUF stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

