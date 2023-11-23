Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Holdings Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 272.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,138 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $61,389,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 567.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,060 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $461.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

