Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Down to $68.62

Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.62, but opened at $66.61. Omega Flex shares last traded at $66.61, with a volume of 730 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Omega Flex Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average is $88.40. The stock has a market cap of $693.59 million, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 29.68%.

Omega Flex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Flex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter worth about $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 297.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 18.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 236.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.65% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Further Reading

