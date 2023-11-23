Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) versus 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Head-To-Head Comparison

9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 9F and Oportun Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9F $81.43 million 0.50 -$86.23 million N/A N/A Oportun Financial $952.50 million 0.08 -$77.74 million ($4.21) -0.51

Oportun Financial has higher revenue and earnings than 9F.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A Oportun Financial 0 3 4 0 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 9F and Oportun Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Oportun Financial has a consensus price target of $7.71, indicating a potential upside of 256.32%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than 9F.

Risk and Volatility

9F has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 9F shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.9% of 9F shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 9F and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9F N/A N/A N/A Oportun Financial -13.87% -24.25% -3.29%

Summary

Oportun Financial beats 9F on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 9F

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. In addition, it offers technology empowerment services to banking, automobile, securities investment, and insurance industries; and engages in E-commerce business, which offers various categories of merchandise, including 3C products, beauty and skin care products, food, household appliances, and liquor and beverages. It provides its services to borrowers, investors, and financial institutions partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

