PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,114,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 158,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth about $13,565,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 4.8% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 895,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,780 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

PAR Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

PAR stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.26.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

