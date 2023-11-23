PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.28

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.28 and last traded at $61.28, with a volume of 4317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
PC Connection Trading Down 0.8 %
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $693.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.
PC Connection Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PC Connection news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $133,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PC Connection news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $133,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $281,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,520,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PC Connection by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,444,000 after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after acquiring an additional 68,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PC Connection by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in PC Connection by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 393,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
