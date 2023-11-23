Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $9.56 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEYUF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

