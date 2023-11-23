Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PIPR opened at $152.63 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $120.97 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.28%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

