Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,117,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,117,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,861,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,720 shares of company stock valued at $664,540. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Plexus Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $115.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.51.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

