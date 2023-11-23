PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNM. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 70,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in PNM Resources by 139.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

PNM Resources Price Performance

NYSE PNM opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $505.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.51 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.368 dividend. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

PNM Resources Profile

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.