POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.79

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 143639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PNT shares. Raymond James cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. POINT Biopharma Global had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 1,808.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,040 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

