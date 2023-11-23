Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after acquiring an additional 848,958 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,730,000 after acquiring an additional 47,399 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,163,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,641,000 after buying an additional 228,283 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $480,946.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $41.20 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

