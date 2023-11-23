PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 335,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82.

PPL Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.