Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,914 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 15,223 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $86,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $487.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 78.54% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.