Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BOX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,967,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in BOX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,998,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,814 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in BOX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,537,000 after purchasing an additional 158,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in BOX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,813 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BOX by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,838,000 after purchasing an additional 119,823 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $336,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,165 shares in the company, valued at $39,005,430.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at $78,864,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $336,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,005,430.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 136.45, a P/E/G ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

