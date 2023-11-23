Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE WM opened at $171.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.63 and its 200 day moving average is $163.13.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,847. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WM

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.