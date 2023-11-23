Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $802,968,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $162.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.55. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $163.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,487 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

