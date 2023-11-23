Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of NOV by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 66.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NOV by 18.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NOV Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.