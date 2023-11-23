Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 934,746 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $61,173,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $39,991,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 397,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $127.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.64.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LEN. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

