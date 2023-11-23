Profund Advisors LLC Sells 13,014 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,014 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $216,861.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,321,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,784,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,876 shares of company stock valued at $677,083. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $21.91 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.