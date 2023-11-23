PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $3.63

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.78. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 4,679 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $606.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16.
PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.
