ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 297,067 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,095,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,067 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 77.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $21.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

TDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

