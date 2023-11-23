ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,868 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,920 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 27,196 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $77.99 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. William Blair cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

