ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $658,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,671.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,564.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,522.72. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $40.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,797.63.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

