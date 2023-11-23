ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1,004.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,709 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 113.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $417,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,284.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,865,493 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FIX. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $197.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.28 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.78.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

