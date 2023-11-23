ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,763 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,284 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth $19,196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,493,000 after purchasing an additional 426,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Merchants by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after buying an additional 137,877 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Merchants by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 900,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after buying an additional 121,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in First Merchants by 20.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 699,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after buying an additional 116,667 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRME has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.08.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $161.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

