ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 364,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $9,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 12.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 72.0% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRN opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.37. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $294,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $294,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 12,536 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $290,459.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

