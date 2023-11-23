ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,463 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 1,015.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in HNI by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HNI by 459.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 1,626.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE HNI opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.89 million. HNI had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 14.88%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

In other HNI news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 28,317 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $1,076,612.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,119 shares in the company, valued at $11,144,384.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HNI news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 28,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,144,384.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 9,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $372,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,119 shares in the company, valued at $11,475,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,632 shares of company stock worth $2,972,345. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

