ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 492,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,287 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth $1,566,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KW. Bank of America lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:KW opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.77). Kennedy-Wilson had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $141.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -184.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,599,517 shares in the company, valued at $105,946,049.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

