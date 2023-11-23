ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 21.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $174.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.24 and its 200 day moving average is $178.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $138.67 and a one year high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $490.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.61 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 0.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

