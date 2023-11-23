ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.50 Million Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Insperity by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,067,000 after purchasing an additional 39,942 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth $99,729,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,049,000 after acquiring an additional 95,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 129.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after acquiring an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in Insperity by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 720,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,704,000 after acquiring an additional 162,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total value of $535,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,663,428.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total transaction of $535,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,663,428.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at $51,895,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insperity Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NSP stock opened at $113.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.56 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.58. Insperity had a return on equity of 177.45% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

