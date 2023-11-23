ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.62 Million Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on JJSF. StockNews.com began coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $167.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.61. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $133.27 and a 1-year high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

