ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 3,385.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 151,906 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 54.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $807.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $59.64.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 2.66%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HY shares. StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

