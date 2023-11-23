ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 1,903.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 106,652 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Matson by 41.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Matson by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MATX stock opened at $95.74 on Thursday. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $97.72. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.82.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.86 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MATX. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matson news, SVP Kuuhaku T. Park sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $205,119.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,935.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kuuhaku T. Park sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $205,119.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,935.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,524.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,106. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

