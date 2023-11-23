ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.93 Million Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 602,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,767 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 450,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 25,931 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after acquiring an additional 153,256 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,442.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 121,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $92,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,188.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 152,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Elenio bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $92,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 277,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,188.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $281,422. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of ABR stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 38.40 and a quick ratio of 38.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.14%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.