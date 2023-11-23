ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,218.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,939.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,984.69. The company has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,224.80.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

