ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,434 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 42.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 3,981.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $65.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $95.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSEX. TheStreet cut Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Middlesex Water

About Middlesex Water

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.