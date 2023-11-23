ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 134,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,293,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 305.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,017.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $535.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average is $56.16. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $71.88.
In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $54,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,106.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
