ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 134,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 305.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,017.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $535.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average is $56.16. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $71.88.

Johnson Outdoors Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Johnson Outdoors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $54,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,106.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

