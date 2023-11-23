ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,075 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OXY opened at $60.21 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average of $61.52. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.