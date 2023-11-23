ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 30,748 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 369,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,748 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

SPTN opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

